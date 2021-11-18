Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

