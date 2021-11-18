Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gladstone Land traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 460891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 87,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of $966.09 million, a PE ratio of -80.69, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

