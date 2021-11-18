Gitlab Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 23rd (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab’s (NASDAQ:GTLB) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gitlab had issued 10,400,000 shares in its public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $800,800,000 based on an initial share price of $77.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $119.05 on Thursday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

