Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 7.7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 36,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,369,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.