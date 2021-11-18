Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up about 2.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 0.09% of Gildan Activewear worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 10.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

