George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$160.00 to C$170.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as C$142.20 and last traded at C$142.05, with a volume of 7122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$140.77.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.29.

Get George Weston alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,750.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$135.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$126.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.