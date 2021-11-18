Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laird Superfood were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 232,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,190 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 93,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 33,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

LSF stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $135.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

