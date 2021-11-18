Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,917 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

