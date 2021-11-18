Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 55,799 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 67.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exagen were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 9,833.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 302,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exagen by 1,154.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 90,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exagen by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Exagen by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exagen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XGN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 15.07. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.