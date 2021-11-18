Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,198 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of EVI Industries worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EVI Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $435.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.89. EVI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

In other EVI Industries news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $45,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

