Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,924 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Radware worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Radware by 52,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of RDWR opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.