Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Sells $657,000.00 in Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

