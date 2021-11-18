General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Purchases $107,060.00 in Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paula Rosput Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 51 shares of General Electric stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,022.77.

NYSE:GE opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $76.08 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

