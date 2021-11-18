Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.04 on Monday. Genasys has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genasys by 44.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

