Game.com (GTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $119,136.00

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Game.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Game.com has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $119,136.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

