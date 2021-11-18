Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.