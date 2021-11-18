FY2025 EPS Estimates for Oncorus, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Oncorus in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.66).

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Oncorus stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oncorus by 164.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 12.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oncorus in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen Harbin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

