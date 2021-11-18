FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ALTG opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,277 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 52,477 shares of company stock worth $692,176. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 309,352 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after buying an additional 224,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 119,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

