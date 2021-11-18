FY2021 EPS Estimates for TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Reduced by Analyst

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TeraGo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

TGO stock opened at C$5.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.49. The stock has a market cap of C$112.61 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07. TeraGo has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$7.45.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

