FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.47). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

RNGR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

RNGR stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.