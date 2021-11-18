FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 116.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter valued at $337,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

