FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Cut by Analyst

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) – William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.00) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.08). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PYXS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

