FY2021 EPS Estimates for Natura &Co Holding S.A. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Natura &Co in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

