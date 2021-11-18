FY2021 EPS Estimates for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $9.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.42).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMPL. Cowen boosted their price target on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Impel NeuroPharma has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $33,653,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $27,233,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $25,530,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $24,424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Impel NeuroPharma by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.