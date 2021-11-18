FY2021 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Raised by Analyst

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

EIF has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

TSE EIF opened at C$46.05 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.82.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

