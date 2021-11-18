FY2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.15. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

AAP opened at $232.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.13. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $243.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after buying an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

