FY2021 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Lowered by Analyst

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ATNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

ATNM stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $272,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.