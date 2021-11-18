FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dream Industrial REIT Issued By Raymond James (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.