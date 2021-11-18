FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bavarian Nordic A/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.15 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 37.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

