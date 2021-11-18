FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Whiting Petroleum Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $12.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,421,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

