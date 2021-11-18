FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Issued By B. Riley

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gladstone Land in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,278,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

