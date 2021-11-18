FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 48.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

