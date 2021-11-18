Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $924.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.81.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $491,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,248 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,304. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Funko by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Funko by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 160.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

