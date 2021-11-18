Function X Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $412.09 million and $5.47 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,868.44 or 0.98365428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.59 or 0.00474965 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.