Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.71.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $271.95 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -151.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.