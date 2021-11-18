Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,083.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 101,319 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 504,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

