Fulton Bank N.A. Has $325,000 Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,213,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Berry Global Group by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

BERY stock opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.