Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 61.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Anthem by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

ANTM stock opened at $429.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

