Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 172 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 139.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at $190,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV opened at $211.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.86.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $542,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,094,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,508 shares of company stock worth $4,078,014. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

