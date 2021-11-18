Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 626 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $380.13 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.73.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total transaction of $559,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.89.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

