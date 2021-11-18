FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $14.19 Average PT from Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several research analysts have commented on FTCI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $47,381,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCI opened at $10.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. Equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

