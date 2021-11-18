Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.40

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 52519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.
FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21.
In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $109,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
