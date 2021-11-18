Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.40

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 52519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $109,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

