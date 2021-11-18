Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 82.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 178,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,177,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,541 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $348,529.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,548 shares of company stock worth $1,746,732. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

