Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FSNUY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

