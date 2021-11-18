Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.42

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 254094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Frank’s International by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Frank’s International by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Frank’s International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Frank’s International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frank’s International by 2.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

