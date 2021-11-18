Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.90. Franklin Street Properties shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 1,940 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSP. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $616.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

