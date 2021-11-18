Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.09

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.09 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 19478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

