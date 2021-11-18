Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,089.01 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $902.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $743.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.