Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 31.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Square by 11.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Square by 89.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at $590,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $231.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.68, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.27 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,160 shares of company stock worth $22,283,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.49.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.