Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 51,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 31.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 321,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,520,000 after buying an additional 77,115 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 70,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,050,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $153.49 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

